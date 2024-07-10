Musetti stops Fritz to set up Djokovic semifinal clash at Wimbledon

Italy's Lorenzo Musetti celebrates after winning his quarterfinal match against Taylor Fritz of the US. — Reuters

Lorenzo Musetti saved some of his best tennis for the end as the Italian moved into his first Grand Slam semifinal by outlasting big-hitting American 13th seed Taylor Fritz 3-6 7-6(5) 6-2 3-6 6-1 at Wimbledon on Wednesday.

The 25th-seeded Italian's bid to join compatriot and world number one Jannik Sinner as a major champion this year faces a massive hurdle, however, as he faces seven-times All England Club champion Novak Djokovic in the last four.

"I don't realise yet what I've done. First of all I want to thank all the Italian crowd who are here to support us," Musetti said on court.

"We were joking about trying to play to the big stage at Wimbledon. I've never tried Court One and Centre Court. I played a fantastic match, because Taylor was in great shape.

"I'm really happy to be in my first semi-final here."

Musetti has beaten Djokovic once in six clashes and dragged the Serb to five sets in their most recent one at Roland Garros.

The 22-year-old showed similar battling qualities against Fritz after going behind early in the match.

After holding in a tight first game, Fritz seized the early break for 3-1 when Musetti netted a backhand, and the American consolidated the advantage in the next game with a powerful forehand winner to set the tone for the first set.

Eastbourne champion Fritz continued to crank up his forehand and serve in glorious sunshine, occasionally drawing gasps from Court One fans with rockets from the baseline, and grabbed the lead in the match with an ace.

"I kept my best tennis for the end," Musetti said.

"It wasn't the best start, because Taylor was really leading the game with his serve. The second set I had a big reaction and I immediately changed my attitude.

"That made the big difference."