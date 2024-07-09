Medvedev outlasts Sinner to reach Wimbledon semifinal

Daniil Medvedev reacts after winning his match against Jannik Sinner. — AFP

Published: Tue 9 Jul 2024, 9:15 PM

Fifth seed Daniil Medvedev edged out world number one Jannik Sinner in a grinding five-set battle to reach the Wimbledon semifinals for the second successive year on Tuesday.

A strange match full of momentum shifts and lulls was absorbing rather than gripping but Medvedev did not care as he triumphed 6-7(7) 6-4 7-6(4) 2-6 6-3 on a covered Centre Court.

It snapped a Medvedev's five-match losing sequence to Sinner and avenged his bitter defeat by the Italian in this year's Australian Open final when he squandered a two-set lead.

"I knew if I wanted to beat Jannik then I knew it was going to be a tough match," said Medvedev, who is targeting a first appearance in the SW19 final.

"I'm really happy to win, really happy with my game and looking forward."

Top seed Sinner won the opening set in a tight tiebreak after saving a set point but mistakes began to creep into his game and after losing the second set he needed treatment off the court early in the third after apparently feeling ill.