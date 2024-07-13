E-Paper

UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Dubai World Cup

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

Krejcikova beats Paolini to win Wimbledon title

Seventh seed Paolini had been bidding to become the first Italian to win a Wimbledon singles title

By Reuters

  • Follow us on
  • google-news
  • whatsapp
  • telegram

Top Stories

Dubai: Sheikh Mohammed announces Dh30-billion rain drainage network

Paid parking in Dubai: Residents face up to Dh4,000 extra yearly costs when new rates kick in

UAE: Worker wins Dh1 million in National Bonds draw after saving Dh100 every month
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Published: Sat 13 Jul 2024, 7:18 PM

Barbora Krejcikova of the Czech Republic beat Jasmine Paolini to win the Wimbledon title on Saturday, resisting a spirited fightback by the Italian to win 6-2 2-6 6-4 on Centre Court.

The 31st-seeded Krejcikova showed her experience in the deciding set, serving superbly to add the Wimbledon crown to her 2021 French Open title.


Seventh seed Paolini had been bidding to become the first Italian to win a Wimbledon singles title.

ALSO READ:



More news from Sports