Jannik Sinner wins China Open title

Getting there in the morning and standing amid thousands of people, it was an out-of-the-world feeling, said Indian expat Utpal Baruah
Jannik Sinner won his third title of the year by beating third-ranked Daniil Mevedev 7-6 (2), 7-6 (2) Wednesday at the China Open.
The 22-year-old Italian had not beaten Medvedev in their six previous meetings, but he quickly found his rhythm from the baseline to earn his ninth tour title.
“Daniil, thanks for letting me win at least one match,” Sinner joked during the trophy ceremony. “We have had some very tough battles, especially this year. Thanks for making me a much better player. I have been training a lot to beat you."
Along with his trademark clean groundstrokes, Sinner relied on his serve, winning more than 70% of his second-serve points and attacking from the net.
Medvedev came into Wednesday's final looking for his 21st career title and sixth of 2023. His next stop will be the Shanghai Masters, where he is seeded second.
In the women's tournament, second-ranked Iga Swiatek dropped only two games and advanced to the quarterfinals by beating Magda Linette 6-1, 6-1.
Swiatek will play in her 14th quarterfinal of 2023. She will next face either ninth-seeded Carolina Garcia or Anhelina Kalinina on Friday.
Earlier, Jelena Ostapenko defeated fourth-seeded Jessica Pegula 6-4, 6-2. The 13th-seeded Latvian had 24 winners against 11 unforced errors.
Ostapenko will next play 22nd-ranked Liudmila Samsonova. The Russian beat Marta Kostyuk 6-4, 6-7 (4), 7-5.
Fifth-seeded Elena Rybakina won 10 of the last 11 games in her comeback 4-6, 6-4, 6-1 victory against 16-year-old Mirra Andreeva.
Top-ranked Aryna Sabalenka and U.S. Open champion Coco Gauff play their next matches on Thursday.
Ketema clocked an unofficial women's world record debut, finishing in a fantastic 2:16:07
Jona, who was born in Bato, Leyte, Philippines, says she could never thank her mother enough for making her a mentally strong person
The 25 year-old Ethiopian became the eighth fastest women in marathon history
Milana Rozhko clinched the gross category while the overall girl’s category was won by Fatma Kalbat
Bahrain Raid Xtreme driver aims to get the best from Prodrive Hunter with a long battle still ahead in Saudi
Fans use phone torches and lighters to illuminate the final green as the South African finishes in style with a birdie
The tourists was 12 for two in four overs when rain interrupted play. A steady downpour ensured there was no further action