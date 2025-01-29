Iconic stars who dazzled at Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships

Five-time Grand Slam singles champion Martina Hingis won the inaugural edition of the WTA Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships in 2001. — Supplied photo

Ahead of the 25th anniversary of the WTA tournament at the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships, we look at 25 females who have taken to the Emirates’ famous hard courts. Whether it is one of the 17 previous winners or a high-profile name who came, saw, but failed to conquer, the tournament’s rollcall reads like a who’s who of professional women’s tennis from the past three decades.

Seventeen Champions

1.Martina Hingis

A record-breaking history maker, Hingis was a five-time Grand Slam singles champion and, long before Roger Federer rewrote the books, the first Swiss player to reach World No1. She won Dubai’s inaugural tournament in 2001, beating Natalie Tauziat in the final and setting the bar high for the next 25 years.

2.Amelie Mauresmo

The two-time Grand Slam champion brought her elegant, tactical game to Dubai at the turn of the century, winning in 2002 with a series of her trademark powerful baseline plays and solidifying her status as one of tennis’s most versatile and graceful competitors.

3.Justine Henin

The seven-time Grand Slam winner dominated the early years of the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships, clinching the title in 2003, 2004, 2006, and 2007. Her remarkable backhand and relentless determination made her a formidable force in the tournament’s history. No female has more Dubai titles than the little Belgian.

4.Lindsay Davenport

A three-time Grand Slam champion, the American brought her consistent power game to Dubai in 2005, demonstrating her relentless groundstrokes and laser precision to secure a maiden win. She returned in 2006 but lost in the semifinals.

5.Elena Dementieva

The 2008 Olympic gold medallist won the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships the same year, defeating Russian compatriot Svetlana Kuznetsova in the final. Her exceptional baseline consistency and athleticism were key to her success in the tournament.

6.Venus Williams

A trailblazing icon in tennis, the American debuted in Dubai in 2002. A three-time champion (2009, 2010, 2014), her dominance and star power have solidified her status as a tournament favourite. In 2014, she defeated Alizé Cornet in the final to secure a first Premier-level title since 2010 after a lengthy battle with Sjogren’s syndrome, a debilitating autoimmune disease.

7.Caroline Wozniacki

The 2018 Australian Open champion regularly graced Dubai with her resilient baseline play, lifting the trophy in 2011. Known for her consistent performances, she was a perennial contender in the tournament’s fiercely competitive draws and, a huge football fan, famously posed with special guest Diego Maradona one year.

8.Agnieszka Radwanska

The “Ninja" of tennis brought her crafty and intelligent game to Dubai 11 times, capturing the title in 2012. Her tactical brilliance and flair made her a standout at that year’s event as she beat German Julia Gorges in straight sets.

9.Petra Kvitova

The two-time Wimbledon champion showcased her explosive left-handed game as she won the Dubai tournament in 2013. Her powerful shot-making and resilience made her an unstoppable force as she overcame Italian Sara Errani in three sets in the final.

10.Simona Halep

The two-time Grand Slam champion triumphed in Dubai twice, in 2015 and 2020. Renowned for her tenacity and athleticism, the Romanian remains one of the most celebrated players in the tournament’s 25-year history.

11.Sara Errani

The Italian reached the Dubai final for a second time in four years in 2016, this time taking little time to deliver the tournament’s most one-sided final and beat Russian Barbora Strýcová 6-0, 6-2.

12.Elina Svitolina

The two-time Dubai champion beat Wozniacki in the 2017 final before defending her title the following year against Daria Kasatkina become only the third women in history to win back-to-back titles in the emirate.

13.Belinda Bencic

The Swiss star captured the Dubai crown in 2019, defeating a stellar field on route to glory. Known for her precision and tactical brilliance, Bencic continues to return to the emirate’s event and always enjoys great support.

14.Garbiñe Muguruza The two-time Grand Slam winner lit up Dubai in 2021 with her powerhouse game, showcasing her all-court dominance to beat Barbora Krejčíková and claim the emirate’s first WTA 1000 status tournament. 15.Jelena Ostapenko The French Open champion thrilled fans in Dubai with her fearless, hard-hitting style, claiming the title in 2022 and adding to her reputation as one of the sport’s most exciting talents. She dominated Veronika Kudermetova in the final 6-0, 6-4. 16.Barbora Krejcikova A Grand Slam singles and doubles champion, the Czech reached the final in 2023 for a second time in three years, dazzling Dubai audiences with her versatility and finesse. In the final, she delivered a shock, beating then-World No1 and tournament top seed Iga Swiatek in straight sets. 17.Jasmine Paolini WTA Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championship, Dubai, UAE, 2024 Italy’s rising star Jasmine Paolini impressed with her grit and determination in Dubai to claim a maiden WTA 1000 title last year, overcoming Russian Anna Kalinskaya in the final. It set her up for a momentous year in which she won Olympic Gold in doubles and reached the final of the French Open. She returns to Dubai this year to defend her title. …And Eight More Famous Participants 1.Anna Kournikova: The popular Russian arrived in Dubai in 2002 having won the Australian Open Doubles title just weeks earlier. She lost to Venus Williams in the second round. 2.Jennifer Capriati: The American three-time Grand Slam winner made her Dubai debut in 2003, reaching the semifinals. She lost in the final four to eventual winner Justine Henin. 3.Li Na: The Chinese history-maker won two Grand Slams and played in Dubai in 2011, falling in the second round. 4.Naomi Osaka: The four-time Grand Slam winner played in Dubai for three successive years from 2017 to 2019, reaching the quarterfinals on her second attempt. 5.Kim Clijsters: The four-time Grand Slam winner accepted a wildcard for the 2020 Dubai event to mark her return to the WTA Tour after a seven-year hiatus. She lost to Garbiñe Muguruza in the opening round. 6.Monica Seles: A nine-time Grand Slam winner, Seles is considered one of the best ever. She played in Dubai in 2002 and 2003, reaching the final at her second attempt, losing to Henin. 7.Serena Williams: One of the most decorated players in tennis history, the 23-time Grand Slam winner played in Dubai 4 times. Unlike sister Venus who won a trio of titles here, Serena never reached a final. 8.Maria Sharapova: The Russian won all four Grand Slams during her career and reached the final in Dubai in 2006, losing to Henin. She accepted a wildcard to return in 2018, but was forced to withdraw through injury.