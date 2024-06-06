Gauff calls for video replays after controversial decision during loss

Iga Swiatek (left) shakes hands with Coco Gauff after winning their semifinal match. — AFP

Published: Thu 6 Jun 2024, 9:50 PM

Coco Gauff stressed the need for tennis to use a Video Review (VR) system, after being reduced to tears following a debate with the chair umpire over a controversial call in her French Open semifinal defeat by Iga Swiatek on Thursday.

The American third seed missed a return on Swiatek's serve at 2-1 up in the second set as a line judge called out, but the decision was reversed by the chair umpire who disagreed with the American's argument that her shot was affected in the process.

Gauff, who was booed by the Philippe Chatrier crowd, wiped away tears at the baseline before regrouping to break Swiatek, but she could not stop the top seed from clinching a 6-2 6-4 win.

"I think it was just overwhelming. Obviously, I'm losing the match," Gauff told reporters.

"When you're playing against her every point matters... against anybody, but especially against her. I think it was just one of those moments, but I overcame it. I won that game.

"So I usually don't get too frustrated with decisions like that, but I think it was just a combination of everything going on in the moment."

Gauff is not the first player to call for technology to help officials, as Briton Cameron Norrie said video replays should be in use after he got away with a double bounce during his second round victory over Lucas Pouille at Roland Garros last year.