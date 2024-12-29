Frustrated Djokovic says players kept in dark over high-profile doping cases

Serbia's Novak Djokovic attends a training session before the Brisbane International tennis tournament. — AFP

Novak Djokovic expressed his frustration at being "kept in the dark" about world number one Jannik Sinner's doping case, saying in Brisbane on Sunday that it was not a good look for tennis.

Anti-doping authorities said in August Sinner twice tested positive in March for the anabolic androgenic steroid clostebol and was cleared of wrongdoing by an independent tribunal that accepted his explanation of unintentional contamination.

The 23-year-old Italian faces a potential ban of up to two years after the World Anti-Doping Agency appealed that decision at the Court of Arbitration for Sport.

"It's not a good image and not a good look for our sport," Djokovic told reporters ahead of the Brisbane International.

"You don't want to see that. I believe that in the last 20-plus years that I've been playing on the professional tour that we've been one of the cleanest sports. I'll keep believing in that clean sport.

"I'm just questioning the way the system works, really, and why certain players are not treated the same as other players."

Sinner's was not the only recent high-profile case in the sport as world number two Iga Swiatek accepted a one-month ban that ended on Dec. 4 after a positive test for trimetazidine, which she said was due to contamination of her sleep medication.