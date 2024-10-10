Federer lauds retiring Nadal's 'incredible achievements'

Roger Federer shakes hands and embraces Rafael Nadal after Federer won their semifinal at the 2019 Wimbledon. — AFP file

Swiss tennis legend Roger Federer on Thursday paid tribute to 22-time Grand Slam champion and great rival Rafael Nadal who announced his retirement from the sport.

"What a career, Rafa! I always hoped this day would never come," 20-time Grand Slam winner Federer, who retired two years ago, said in a post on social media.

"Thank you for the unforgettable memories and all your incredible achievements in the game we love. It's been an absolute honor!"

When they met for the first time in March 2004 at Miami, Nadal was just 17 and ranked at 34.

Federer was the world number one and had already captured the Australian Open and Indian Wells titles that year.

Their rivalry spanned almost two decades and ended in an emotional London farewell at the Laver Cup in September 2022.

Nadal edged their head-to-head count 24-16, coming out 6-3 on top in Grand Slam finals including his stunning Wimbledon triumph in 2008, widely regarded as one of the greatest finals at the majors.

"When Roger leaves the tour, an important part of my life is leaving too," admitted a tearful Nadal as he played Laver Cup doubles alongside 41-year-old Federer in the Swiss star's final appearance in September 2022.

The two clasped hands as Federer hobbled into retirement.

"Very proud to be part of his career but even for me happier to finish our career as friends after everything we shared on court as rivals," said Nadal.