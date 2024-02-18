Dubai: Seeded players sent packing but Swiatek is ready for Stephens

Sloane Stephens hits a return during her first round match on Sunday. — Photos by M Sajjad

Fresh from claiming a historic third successive title at last week’s WTA Tour event in Doha, World No1 Iga Swiatek is optimistic she can carry her dominant form into this week’s Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships.

Swiatek sounded confident while talking to media on Monday, a few hours after the 2024 edition of the award-winning Dubai tournament got under way.

On the first day of the tournament, American teenager Ashlyn Krueger stunned No.16 seed Caroline Garcia of France 3-6, 6-3, 6-3 in just under two hours.

The dramatic win gave Krueger her second victory over a top 25 player.

Brazil's Beatriz Haddad Maia and Ekaterina Alexandrova of Russia were also eliminated.

While, Italy's Jasmine Paolini of Italy fought back to beat No.11 seed Haddad Maia 4-6, 6-4, 6-0, qualifier Magdalena Frech of Poland sent No.14 seed Alexandrova packing with a 7-6(2), 6-3.

Swiatek would hope to avoid a mishap when she opens her Dubai campaign on Tuesday.

Iga Swiatek during her media interview on Sunday

A beaten finalist in Dubai 12 months ago, the Pole recovered from a chastening straight sets defeat to Barbora Krejčíková by ending the season with a Tour-leading six titles.

One year on, she returns to the emirate as the No1 seed at this week’s WTA 1000 event.

The all-conquering WTA Player of Year in 2022 and 2023 will open her quest for a maiden Dubai title against World No39 Sloane Stephens - the 2017 US Open champion - on Tuesday, after the American edged out plucky French qualifier Clara Burel 6-4, 1-6, 6-2 on Sunday evening.

Unsurprisingly, Swiatek’s pre-tournament objective is ultimate victory.

“If you want to win a tournament, you have to win against the best in the world anyway,” said the 22-year-old, who has amassed 18 career titles, including a hat trick of French Open triumphs, and a solitary US Open win in 2022.

“You have to be ready. There's been no preparation because I literally just arrived, but I have the experience from last year, playing one practice, then going to the match. I'm not worried about that. It's a different year, I feel differently. A lot has happened since (last year). It's a different tournament,” added Swiatek.

Meanwhile, Arab superstar Ons Jabeur has been forced to withdraw from this year’s Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships owing to a persistent knee injury, organisers have confirmed.

The 24th edition of Dubai’s annual WTA event started one week before the men’s event at the same venue. The women’s competition will run until February 24, before the 32nd staging of the ATP Tour 500 tournament from February 26 to March 2.

