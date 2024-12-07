Dubai: Kudermetova to meet Burrage in AHTC final

Jodie Anna Burrage hits a return. — Supplied photos

It was the triumph of experience over youth as top-seeded Polina Kudermetova knocked off Filipina sensation Alexandra Eala and Jodie Anna Burrage accounted for Belgian Sofia Costoulas in the singles semifinals of the 27th Al Habtoor Tennis Challenge at the Habtoor Grand Resort on Saturday.

The 19-year-old Eala, who shot into the limelight two years ago while winning the Junior US Open title, battled for four minutes short of two hours before going down to the experienced Kudermetova 4-6, 6-2, 6-2, after 19-year-old Costoulas had been outplayed 6-4, 6-3 earlier by the big-hitting British girl, Burrage.

Eala, who over the past one week has managed to get Filipinos attend all her matches here, did start well against her higher-ranked and more-experienced opponent. Watched by Jim Jimeno, Vice Consul from the Philippines Embassy Dubai, Eala broke early to lead 3-0 in the opening set.

Following an injury break to strap her right knee, Kudermetova then won the next two games, but Eala broke her a second time to run away with the set 6-4 in 47 minutes.

The top seed from Russia, younger sister of former top-10 singles player Veronika, broke early and started dominating her younger opponent from the baseline with some and power and precision to power through into the final.

“I wasn’t there on court during that first set,” Kudermetova rued.

“Then in the second set, I decided to go for power and stay more aggressive in my approach. And that seemed to help as she [Eala] started making mistakes. The focus was there, of course, and that is a big element in my game,” she added.

The 21-year-old who advanced to her first Grand Slam tournament main draw on her qualifying debut at the 2023 Australian Open, felt she is in prime position to sign off for the 2024 season with a title on Sunday.

“I have never played her (Burrage), but my coach (Rafshan Sultanov) has seen her game during the course of the week. Right now, I want to head back to the room and get some rest and recuperate for tomorrow as he (coach) gives me the inputs on how to tackle her (Burrage) in tomorrow’s final,” she said.

The 25-year-old Burrage, who achieved a career-high WTA singles ranking of 84 in March this year, was confident she can carry her fine form one more time in Sunday’s final. She was hoping for a repeat of her former form in Dubai when she claimed the $25,000 ITF Dubai in April 2021. “That is a good memory here, and I hope I can make it two titles in Dubai,” Burrage related as she set her sights on clinching a rare double while lining up with countrywoman Freya Christie in the doubles as well on Sunday. “The main focus will be to close out the points and stay focused on both the finals. After that I will spend a few days in Dubai relaxing and enjoying the sun while also making a visit to Sky Dive Dubai along with my mum,” Burrage related. Sunday will witness the doubles final from 1 pm, followed by the singles final between Kudermetova and Burrage. RESULTS: (Singles semifinals) Jodie Anna Burrage bt Sofia Costoulas 6-4, 6-3; Polina Kudermetova bt Alexandra Eala 4-6, 6-2, 6-2. (Doubles semifinals) Anastasia Detiuc/Anastasia Tikhonova bt Tatiana Prozorova/Tara Wurth; Isabelle Haverlag/Elena Pridankina bt Jodie Anna Burrage/Freya Christie 2-6, 6-3, 10-7.