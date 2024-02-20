Dubai: Greek tennis star Maria Sakkari dives into AYA Universe

Maria Sakkari immersing herself in the distinctive lights, sounds and mirrors of AYA. — Supplied photo

Published: Tue 20 Feb 2024, 1:56 AM

With her eyes firmly on the future and preparations underway to start a new chapter in her career, World No11 Maria Sakkari embraced the unknown ahead of this week’s Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships – by exploring the Emirate’s AYA Universe, a futuristic exhibition that transports visitors from reality to dreamland.

Sakkari, who announced last week she is splitting from coach Tom Hill after six years that included two Grand Slam semi-finals and a career-best ranking of World No2, took time-out from training for her second-round tie with American Emma Navarro by immersing herself in the distinctive lights, sounds and mirrors of AYA.

Encountering an otherworldly experience, Sakkari embarked on a journey to a 'Beautiful Universe' as Greece’s top-ranked female explored the 12 zones of AYA, from uncovering the perfect blend of light and movement in the Harmonia Zone to venturing into the mystical garden at Flora and entering Luna’s infinite mirror chamber.

Reflecting on her experience, the 28-year-old said: “It was amazing. It was something very different than any other activity I've done on the Tour. An experience that I would definitely do again; it just relaxes you, disconnects you, and recharges you. I really liked it, and as I said, I would come back for sure.”

Eyeing up what lies ahead, Sakkari, the No8 seed in Dubai and thus recipient of a first-round bye, will face World No23 Navarro in the Round of 32 on Tuesday determined to break a three-match losing streak.

The Emirate’s WTA 1000 event, at which Sakkari has competed four times but yet to progress past the second round, offers the perfect opportunity to get this latest chapter of her career off to a flyer.

Sakkari has two WTA singles titles to her name, including a victory last year in Guadalajara. She has faced Navarro just once previously, losing in three sets in San Diego.

