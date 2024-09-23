Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships offer 20% ticket discount for first 3 days of WTA, ATP

The match was held yesterday at Abdullah Al Khalifa Stadium in the State of Kuwait
Organisers of the 2025 Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships have announced a 20 per cent early bird discount for the first three days of on-court action across both its WTA 1000 and ATP 500 tournaments.
The country’s long-standing and most popular tennis event takes place next year from February 16 to March 1 at the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Stadium.
The WTA and ATP championships will run back-to-back, with the WTA week marking the milestone 25th anniversary of the women’s tournament, followed by the men’s event, which is now in its 33rd year.
Player line-up for the 2025 Championships will be announced soon but promises to be as star-studded as ever. Now that the women’s tournament has a permanent WTA 1000 status, Dubai residents and visitors can expect to catch the top 10 WTA players, including World No.1 Iga Swiatek, three-time Grand Slam winner Aryna Sabalenka, 20-year-old American prodigy Coco Gauff, and reigning Dubai champion Jasmine Paolini.
Ramesh Cidambi, Managing Director of Dubai Duty Free and Chairman of the tournament’s Organising Committee, said he is looking forward to welcoming some of the world’s best players to the city.
“Dubai has welcomed the top men’s and women’s tennis players for many years, and I expect that to continue,” Cidambi said.
“Next year marks the 25th running of our WTA week, which is a great milestone. Putting our tennis tickets on sale earlier than usual gives fans the chance to plan their purchase. We are looking forward to another great two weeks of tennis.”
Tickets for both the women’s WTA tournament and the men’s ATP event are available for purchase at www.dubaidutyfreetennischampionships.com and www.ticketmaster.ae on September 24. The early bird offer is available for a limited time only.
Tournament Director Salah Tahlak, who is also the Deputy Managing Director of Dubai Duty Free, added: “The rich tradition of this iconic event speaks for itself. To celebrate 25 years of the women’s tournament is truly historic and speaks volumes of the organisation, professionalism, and dedication of all involved. Whether you’re a long-time supporter or a first-time attendee, fans can be sure to experience a world-class event. We look forward to seeing everyone courtside.”
