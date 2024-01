Djokovic's bid for 25th major title ended by Sinner at Australian Open

Italy's Jannik Sinner greets Serbia's Novak Djokovic (right). Photo: AFP

Published: Fri 26 Jan 2024, 11:51 AM Last updated: Fri 26 Jan 2024, 12:15 PM

Novak Djokovic's bid for a record 25th Grand Slam singles title was ended by a 6-1 6-2 6-7(6) 6-3 loss to Italian Jannik Sinner in the semifinals of the Australian Open on Friday.

The Serbian had been hoping to claim the record for most Grand Slam singles titles outright after sharing it with Australian Margaret Court since winning his 24th major at the US Open last September.

