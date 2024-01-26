Djokovic's bid for 25th major title ended by Sinner at Australian Open

‘We remain committed to supporting golf in this region,’ says Group CEO Sangal
Novak Djokovic's bid for a record 25th Grand Slam singles title was ended by a 6-1 6-2 6-7(6) 6-3 loss to Italian Jannik Sinner in the semifinals of the Australian Open on Friday.
The Serbian had been hoping to claim the record for most Grand Slam singles titles outright after sharing it with Australian Margaret Court since winning his 24th major at the US Open last September.
ALSO READ:
‘We remain committed to supporting golf in this region,’ says Group CEO Sangal
Bahrain Royal Club Club’s new GM believes that next week’s Bahrain Championship will bring will bring more awareness of the game
The old friends share a special moment at the Al Hamra Golf Club ahead of Ras Al Khaimah Championship
The three-time Major champion delivers exclusive clinic ahead of 3rd Ras Al Khaimah Championship
DP World Tour stays in the UAE for the third consecutive week for the Ras Al Khaimah Championship
The much anticipated main event of the evening saw both UFC fighters engage in intense takedowns and submission attempts
When Rory is in the mood he really is tough to catch and I am always so impressed because he seems to know how to be aggressive but also play safe