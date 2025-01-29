Djokovic withdraws from Serbia's squad ahead of Davis Cup qualifiers

Novak Djokovic waves to the crowd as he leaves the court after retiring from his Australian Open semifinal against Alexander Zverev. — Reuters

World number six Novak Djokovic has pulled out of Serbia's Davis Cup first-round qualifying tie due to injury, the country's tennis federation (TSS) said.

Djokovic, who was set to represent Serbia in their Jan. 31-Feb. 2 meeting with Denmark in Copenhagen, retired due to a hamstring injury in his Australian Open semifinal match against Alexander Zverev last week.