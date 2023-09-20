Djokovic is the best in history, it's a fact and I am not frustrated, says Nadal

Birmingham club held by struggling Sheffield United after having won their last 15 home games at Villa Park
Rafael Nadal's last Grand Slam win came at the French Open in 2022, but with Novak Djokovic having overtaken his impressive haul of most major titles in men's tennis, the Spaniard conceded the Serbian is the best player in history.
Djokovic's recent win at the US Open, his third Grand Slam title this year, took his tally to 24 Grand Slams, two ahead of Nadal's total.
"I believe that numbers are numbers and statistics are statistics. In that sense, I think he (Djokovic) has better numbers than mine and that is indisputable," Nadal said in an interview with AS published on Wednesday.
"This is the truth. The rest are tastes, inspiration, sensations that one or the other may transmit to you, that you may like one or the other more," the Spaniard said.
"I think that with respect to titles, Djokovic is the best in history and there is nothing to discuss about that."
Nadal has suffered with injury issues in recent years, also missing out on the US Open in 2021 with a foot problem which had troubled him all year. However, he doesn't want this to be used as an excuse.
"As always, everyone can see the story as they wish, saying that I suffered many injuries. Bad luck for me or bad luck that I had my body this way," he said.
"He has had another one and in some ways that is also part of the sport. I congratulate him for everything he is achieving and it doesn't cause me any kind of frustration."
The 37-year-old also spoke about fellow Spaniard, the new kid on the block Carlos Alcaraz, winner of this year's Wimbledon.
"He has been the world number one until recently. Although he's very young right now, practically the only rival I see for him is Djokovic," Nadal added.
Despite losing his record of Grand Slam titles to current world number one Djokovic, Nadal is more than happy with what he has achieved in his career to date.
"I said it when I was the one with the most Slams, I said it when we were tied and I say it now that I am behind. I am not going to be the one who tries, through a personal struggle, to want to be what I am not," he said.
"What is, is, and what is not, is not. I say this, I am very satisfied with everything that I have done."
ALSO READ:
Birmingham club held by struggling Sheffield United after having won their last 15 home games at Villa Park
City now hold five major titles simultaneously including the Premier League, Champions League, FA Cup, Uefa Super Cup and the Club World Cup
Watson’s stable star wins Al Maktoum Mile as Measure Time is Godolphin’s Al Rashidiya hero at 'Festive Friday' meeting
The event, which is scheduled for November 2024, is part of the season that will take place in 18 countries across five continents
Simon and Lukas Astrom secured second place at the Jumeirah Golf Estates event
The north London outfit's last successful Premier League trip to the celebrated home of Liverpool FC came in 2012
The fast bowler was charged under Cricket Australia's code of conduct rules and banned for four Big Bash League games
'Exciting things in the pipeline,' says coach confidently