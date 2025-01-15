Djokovic creates slice of history as Zheng stunned in Melbourne

Serbia''s Novak Djokovic celebrates his victory against Portugal's Jaime Faria. — AFP

Novak Djokovic created a slice of Grand Slam history on his way into the Australian Open third round on Wednesday but last year's women's finalist Zheng Qinwen was knocked out in the biggest shock so far.

Defending champion Aryna Sabalenka, in-form Coco Gauff, two-time Melbourne winner Naomi Osaka and a rampant Carlos Alcaraz were all victors on a rainy day four.

Play was suspended on the outside courts for a couple of hours in the early evening because of the wet weather.

Playing under the roof on Rod Laver Arena, Djokovic needed four sets for the second match in a row before defeating Portuguese qualifier Jaime Faria 6-1, 6-7 (4/7), 6-3, 6-2.

It was Djokovic's 430th singles match at a major to claim sole ownership of most ever played, men or women, in the Open Era ahead of Roger Federer (429) and Serena Williams (423).

The Serb is chasing a record-extending 11th Australian Open title and historic 25th Grand Slam crown.

"Whether I win or lose, I will always leave my heart out on the court. I'm just blessed to be making another record," said Djokovic, 37, now coached by former rival Andy Murray.

Djokovic faces Czech 26th seed Tomas Machac next and is drawn to meet Spain's Alcaraz in the last eight.

Four-time Grand Slam winner Alcaraz dropped just five games in an ominous display to sprint into the third round.

The third seed showed no mercy to Japan's Yoshihito Nishioka in a 6-0, 6-1, 6-4 rout in 81 minutes.

"The less time you spend on court in the Grand Slams, especially in the beginning, it is going to be better," said Alcaraz, who is yet to go beyond the quarterfinals in Melbourne.

Olympic champion Zheng was sent packing 7-6 (7/3), 6-3 by world number 97 Laura Siegemund, the second-oldest player in the women's draw at age 36.

"I knew I just had to play more than my best tennis. I had nothing to lose so I just told myself to swing free," said the German.

"It's tennis. Nothing more," said China's Zheng, 22, who was given two time violations and lost her cool as her tilt at a maiden major crown evaporated in only the second round.

Sabalenka dropped her serve three times and faced 11 break points before overcoming Spain's Jessica Bouzas Maneiro 6-3, 7-5, rattling off the last five games in a row.

"I have to fight. Today's match proved that. Girls can go there and just play without any fear, without anything to lose. They can put you in really uncomfortable positions," said Sabalenka, who beat Zheng in the 2024 final.

The win kept the Belarusian world number one on course for a rare hat trick of consecutive Australian Open titles, a feat last achieved 26 years ago by Martina Hingis and only matched by four other women in history.