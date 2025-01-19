Djokovic books Alcaraz clash, wants apology from Australian Open broadcaster

Serbia's Novak Djokovic reacts after winning a point against Czech Republic's Jiri Lehecka as fans applaud at Rod Laver Arena. — Reuters

Novak Djokovic charged into the Australian Open quarterfinals and booked a mouth-watering encounter with Carlos Alcaraz before the Serb shifted the focus by snubbing the Grand Slam's official broadcaster and slamming them for mocking him and his fans.

A red-hot Djokovic then thumped Jiri Lehecka 6-3 6-4 7-6(4) to stay on course for a record 25th Grand Slam title and 11th in Melbourne but the Serb was in no mood to discuss his chances as he declined an on-court interview and curtly thanked the crowd.

Djokovic accused a leading anchor at the host broadcaster of making "insulting comments" about him and Serbian people.

He took the microphone from interviewer Jim Courier, made a quick statement thanking the crowd and walked off to a smattering of boos.

Djokovic explained the decision in a post-match press conference.

"Couple days ago the famous sports journalist who works for official broadcaster Channel Nine here in Australia made a mockery of Serbian fans and also made insulting and offensive comments towards me," he said, not naming him but appearing to reference Tony Jones.

"And since then, he chose not to issue any public apology. Neither did Channel Nine. So since they're official broadcasters, I chose not to give interviews for Channel Nine."

"I have nothing against Jim Courier or the Australian public," Djokovic added.

"It was a very awkward situation for me to face on the court today."

Asked if it would be an ongoing stance until he got an apology, he replied: "Yes, exactly."

According to local media, Djokovic's supporters were angered on Friday night when Jones made fun of them and the 24-time Grand Slam winner while on air.

Djokovic said he had been in touch with tournament chief Craig Tiley and was willing to accept a fine for not doing the on-court interviews.

"That's okay, I'll accept that because I feel like this is something that needs to be done. That's all there is to it," he said.

Djokovic is anticipating a "big battle" against Alcaraz on Tuesday.