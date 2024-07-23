Andy Murray says Paris Olympics will be his final tournament

Pogacar won six stages on this edition of the Tour, just as he did when winning the Giro earlier in the season
Two-times Olympic singles champion Andy Murray said on Tuesday that the tennis competition at the Paris Games will be the final event of his career.
Murray, widely regarded as one of Britain's all-time great sportsmen, won Olympic singles gold in 2012 and 2016, apart from capturing three Grand Slam titles in a glittering career.
"Arrived in Paris for my last ever tennis tournament @Olympics," Murray said on X, formerly Twitter. "Competing for Britain has been by far the most memorable weeks of my career and I'm extremely proud to get do it one final time."
The injury-plagued 37-year-old bid an emotional farewell at this year's Wimbledon, the venue where he won two major titles, following a doubles defeat partnering his brother Jamie.
Murray, who underwent surgery on June 22 to remove a spinal cyst which was compressing his nerves and made him lose control and power in his right leg, had decided he was not fit enough for the demands of singles competition at the All England Club.
The tennis competition at the Olympics begins on July 27 and Murray will be playing both singles and doubles.
Murray resurrected his career after having hip-resurfacing surgery in 2019 but has since struggled to make the latter stages of leading tournaments.
