Alcaraz says Sinner's red-hot form gives Italian the edge in best player debate

Italy's Jannik Sinner poses with the Australian Open trophy. — Reuters

Carlos Alcaraz said he has no doubt that top-ranked Jannik Sinner is the best player in the world on current form as the two young players continue to lay the foundations for an epic rivalry.

Alcaraz, the 21-year-old world number three, won the French Open and Wimbledon titles last year, splitting the four Grand Slam tournaments with 23-year-old Sinner.

The Spaniard also improved his head-to-head record with the Italian to 6-4, beating Sinner three times in as many meetings.

Sinner, meanwhile, won 73 of his 79 matches last year including the US Open and the Australian Open, which he successfully defended at Melbourne Park last month.

"Jannik is the best right now," Alcaraz told reporters in Rotterdam on Sunday.

"He has lost only four or five matches in the past year, so it's crazy. I know people say who's better out of us. They say Jannik is better or some say me. It's all discussion.

"But for me, I think for a tennis player, we have to face Jannik and he's winning everything. He's focused every time, so I think he's the best. Every tournament he plays, he makes the final or lifts the trophy."