Ten-strong UAE contingent to vie for honours at GEM International Invitational Golf Tour

A field of 60 players will compete at Sharjah Golf & Shooting Club in the first round of the 54-hole GEM International Invitational Golf Tour starting on Friday.
The tournament is a World Amateur Golf Ranking (WAGR) qualifier supported by The R&A and has 12 players from overseas and includes 10 players from the UAE National Team.
The tournament is split into two shotguns: at 8 am and at 1 pm over the nine-hole course with play over two loops of the course per round.
The Tour is supported by the Emirates Golf Federation (EGF) and the event is a qualifier for both the Men’s and Ladies’ 2023 – 2024 Emirates Golf Federation Order of Merit.
Organiser of the Tour, Abedallah Shannah, MD of Golf Events Management (GEM) said, ‘We are excited with this week’s tournament at Sharjah Golf & Shooting Club, We have assembled a quality field with many travelling from abroad to compete in this significant event for the region. We thank the EGF for their support and look forward to witnessing some competitive golf over the next three days.’
Included in the draw are Intissar Rich, Anca Mateiu, Mohammad Skaik, Rayan Ahmed, Oscar Craig, Victor Larsson and Rashid Aljassmy.
Bahrain Royal Club Club’s new GM believes that next week’s Bahrain Championship will bring will bring more awareness of the game
The old friends share a special moment at the Al Hamra Golf Club ahead of Ras Al Khaimah Championship
The three-time Major champion delivers exclusive clinic ahead of 3rd Ras Al Khaimah Championship
DP World Tour stays in the UAE for the third consecutive week for the Ras Al Khaimah Championship
The much anticipated main event of the evening saw both UFC fighters engage in intense takedowns and submission attempts
When Rory is in the mood he really is tough to catch and I am always so impressed because he seems to know how to be aggressive but also play safe
The Northern Irishman became the first player to win the Hero Dubai Desert Classic on four occasions