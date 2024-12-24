Ten new stars join Masters field, all eyeing Augusta's legendary 'green jacket'

Justin Rose of Britain earned his Masters' after the final rankings of 2024 were announced. - AFP File

Former U.S. Open champion Lucas Glover has secured a last-minute qualification for the 2025 Masters, finishing the year ranked No. 50 in the Official World Golf Ranking.

Glover, 45, narrowly reclaimed a spot in the prestigious tournament, marking a return to Augusta National, where his best finish remains tied for 20th.

The Masters, known for its exclusivity, extends invitations to the world’s top 50 players at the close of each year. Glover joins nine others who earned their spots after the final rankings of 2024, including England’s Justin Rose (No. 46) and rising South Korean star Tom Kim (No. 21).

This year’s group of qualifiers features a mix of seasoned veterans and emerging talent. Jason Day (No. 37) and Corey Conners (No. 41) bring a wealth of experience, while newcomers like Nick Dunlap (No. 32) and Max Greyserman (No. 35) offer fresh excitement for golf fans.

Among the standout additions is Min Woo Lee of Australia, ranked No. 49, who has been steadily climbing the ranks. Denmark’s Rasmus Hojgaard (No. 39) also continues to showcase his potential on the global stage.

The Masters field now boasts 85 players for the 2025 tournament, slightly smaller than the 89 who competed in 2024, which was won by world No. 1 Scottie Scheffler. As always, the top 50 players a week before the tournament will also have a chance to earn their place in the field.