Teenager Gulati scores significant career victory in Montgomerie Golf Club Men’s Open

Winner of the Montgomerie Golf Club Men's Open Raghav Gulati (Centre), with Men's Captain Omar Souab (left) and Golf Services Manager Martin O'Neil (right).- Supplied photo

Published: Tue 13 Feb 2024, 6:20 PM

Teenager Raghav Gulati shot rounds of 69, 70 and 69 for an eight-under-par 208, to win the 54-hole Montgomerie Golf Club Dubai – Men’s Open.

The event is a qualifier for the Emirates Golf Federation (EGF) 2023-2024 Men’s Order of Merit as well as a World Amateur Golf Ranking (WAGR) Qualifying event – supported by The R&A.

The 16-year-old Raghav, who plays off a +4 handicap and represents Dubai Creek Golf and Yacht Club, was tied after the first round with a best-of-the-day opening 69. He followed it up with a 70 to take a two-shot lead into the final round.

Another three-under par 69 in his final round in damp conditions and a drizzle saw him win by an impressive seven shots.

On completing his final round Raghav told Khaleej Times: “This is the first UAE Men’s Open I have won to date in my career. The next event I will be playing in is the FirstPoint USA tournament at Abu Dhabi Golf Club starting on Wednesday.

“My approach game was very good this week through my proximity to the hole with my irons - which was more than pleasing,” he added.

“I played in this event last year. I have won some WAGR events previously as well as the Junior Club Championships at my home club, but this is, perhaps, my most important win to date.”

A summary of Gulati’s consistent golf is illustrated by his talent and statistics - 15 birdies over three days, five in each round, two bogeys in round one and three and three bogeys in round 2.

“A big disappointment for me was a three-putt on the last, after hitting the green in two shots, and having to settle for a par five,” said Raghav.

“But I must put everything into perspective – it has been a fun three days and thanks to the organisers for a great event.”

Runner-up was Nathan Seldon (Dubai Creek) on one under par – the only other golfer in the 74-player field to break par over the three days.

The Montgomerie’s Men’s Open is recognised as a ‘Major’ by the EGF. Raghav also qualifies to play in one of the two Challenge Tour events in Abu Dhabi in April.

The Net Division was won by Jey Jeon (EGF) with rounds of 71, 68 and 71, for a 54-hole total of 210 playing off an improving 6 handicap.

Results

(Par 72)

Gross Division

Gulati (Dubai Creek) 69. 70. 69. 208.

Seldon (Dubai Creek) 69. 72. 74. 215.

Hess (EGF) 72. 73. 71. 216.

36-Hole Net Division

Jeon (EGF) 71. 68. 71. 210.

Wassink (Trump International Golf Club) 72. 70. 72. 214.

Morton (Trump International Golf Club) 68. 73. 73. 214.

Best Gross Round 1; J. Baxter (Centurion Club, England) 70.

Best Gross Round 2; O. Craig (The Els Club) 68.

Best Gross Round 3; S. Hong (EGF) 70.

Best Net Round 1; S. Hariri (4) 67.

Best Net Round 2; E. Galeppini (2) 67.

Best Net Round 3; J. Moon (14) 66.