Teenage sensation Akugue continues fairytale run to reach Hamburg Open final

German continued her fairytale run in her hometown tournament, defeating Diana Shnaider in straight sets

Germany's Noma Noha Akugue celebrates winning her quarterfinal match against Italy's Martina Trevisan during the Hamburg Open. - AP

By APP Published: Fri 28 Jul 2023, 7:44 PM

German teenager Noma Noha Akugue continued her fairytale run in her hometown tournament, defeating Diana Shnaider in straight sets to make the Hamburg Open final on Friday.

Wild card Akugue, ranked 207 in the world and playing in her first WTA main draw event, won 6-3, 6-3 to set up a meeting with Dutch seventh seed Arantxa Rus.

Akugue, born in Hamburg to Nigerian parents, broke her fellow 19-year-old twice in the first set and once in the second to continue her breakout run in the tournament.

Demonstrating poise and calm she blocked her Russian opponent from converting any of six break points.

After her quarter-final win over one-time French Open semi-finalist Martina Trevisan, Akugue said she tried to keep her emotions under control, playing tennis "with a poker face".

Earlier on Friday, Dutch seventh seed Rus booked her spot in the final after coming from a set down to defeat Australian Daria Saville.

Rus, 32, lost the first set 6-2 but rallied to win the next two 6-3, 6-1 on the Hamburg clay.

ALSO READ

The victory puts Rus on course for a third consecutive tournament victory, after winning titles in her native Netherlands as well as France in July. She won her first ever tournament in June.

Rus hit a career high world number 60 after her quarter-final win over German Eva Lys on Thursday, one spot higher than the 61 she reached more than a decade ago in 2012.