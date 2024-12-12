Team UAE triumphs at 53rd UAE National Day Golf Tournament

The victorious UAE team celebrates their triumph at the UAE National Day Tournament alongside club officials at Abu Dhabi Golf and Equestrian Clu. - Supplied photo

Team UAE stole the spotlight at the 53rd UAE National Day Golf Tournament, delivering a stellar performance to snatch victory from a gallant Team India.

Held at Abu Dhabi City Golf Club, the tournament is one of the premier events on the UAE’s social sporting calendar. It celebrated the nation’s heritage and passion for golf.

Team UAE, comprising Nahyan Bin Diab Al Nahyan, Ali Al Summaida, Saif Thabet, and Ahmed Almarar, scored 98 Stableford points to win on a count-back. This victory marked only the second time in 18 years that Team UAE has claimed the top spot.

Team India put up a spirited fight to secure second place, with Yashavant Chavan, Pijush Sikdar, Aarshan Singh, and Shailendra Chauhan also finishing on 98 points but narrowly missing out on the win.

Team United Kingdom rounded out the podium, with Michael Brogan, Wendy Pearce, Rob Smith, and Zach Pitman combining for a strong third-place finish with 90 points.

The tournament, held in honor of UAE National Day, was a true celebration of camaraderie, competition, and a shared passion for golf. Players represented their nations, showcasing the diversity and inclusiveness of the UAE’s population and golfing community.

The format consisted of teams of four players competing over 18 holes with the best two scores from each team counting towards the total, while all four players’ scores counted on holes 9 and 18.

Rhian Lobo, General Manager of Abu Dhabi City Golf Club, said during the prize presentation: