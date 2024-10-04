E-Paper

Team Sinclair triumphs in breast cancer awareness event at The Els Club’s

The Ladies Golf Day drew a dedicated gathering united in support of a cause that impacts countless lives

By KT Golf

Published: Fri 4 Oct 2024, 1:26 PM

The team led by Gemma Sinclair triumphed at The Els Club’s inaugural Breast Cancer Awareness Ladies Golf Day, an event marked by a strong gathering committed to raising awareness and supporting a cause that touches many lives.

Setting the pace with an impressive score of 60.6 (-11.4), was Sinclair’s team featuring Yvonne Hunter, Amy Scala, and Rose Lua, who showcased exceptional skills and teamwork.


Hot on their heels was the formidable quartet of Ann Archer, Elsie Bruce, Sang-hee Cavanaugh, and Anette Spruit, who finished just behind with a score of 60.9 (-11.1.

After the tournament, the ladies relaxed over a delightful buffet lunch at the Big Easy, a time for camaraderie as they shared personal stories and fostered an atmosphere of support and solidarity.

Ana Kacarsky from Mediclinic attended the event, providing valuable insights on breast cancer symptoms and statistics. She also highlighted a current mammogram promotion available at Mediclinic facilities throughout October, encouraging all women to prioritize their health.

The day saw 60 women compete in 15 teams of four players, each contributing to a spirit of unity and awareness.

This day not only celebrated golf but also empowered women to come together for a meaningful cause, leaving a lasting impact on all participants.

Results:

1st Place – Gemma Sinclair, Yvonne Hunter, Amy Scala, and Rose Lua: 60.6 (-11.4)

2nd Place – Ann Archer, Elsie Bruce, Sang-hee Cavanaugh, and Anette Spruit: 60.9 (-11.1)

3rd Place – Lisa Brocklebank, Donna Downes, and Emma Malsher Kanjana: 61.3 (-10.7)

Best Dressed Team – Penny Poulton, Kim Morgan, Annette Wolsley, and Julia Goodall.

