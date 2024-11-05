Team Miral, with Norgaard and Gareth Bale, triumphs at Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship Pro-Am

The winning team led by Professional Niklas Norgaard (Den) (second from left), including Gareth Bale (second from right). - Supplied photo

Niklas Norgaard (Den) and his team of Gareth Bale (Scr), Mohamed Abdall |Al Zaabi (25) and Liam Findlay (22) shot a round of 35 under par to win the Tuesday Pro-Am curtain raiser for the $9 million Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship at Yas Links Abu Dhabi.

The format was ‘Par is your Friend’ with all players teeing off, with the best drive taken and all three amateurs playing from this spot – with the pro always playing his own ball.

Fourteen teams competed in this two-tee start format.

Gareth Bale in action on the first tee.- Photo NT

The winning team had nines of 19 under and 16 under to win by one shot from the DP World Tour Team 2 captained by Guido Migliozzi (It).

Norgaard is 32 years old and has four professional tour wins – including three tournaments in the Nordic Golf League and the 2024 Betfred British Masters.

Bale, the 35-year-old former Welsh football great, who plays off a + .1 handicap is a member of both Wentworth and Queenwood.

Bale told Khaleej Times: “I have played at Yas Links Abu Dhabi before – it is a really good golf course. I have also been in Dubai – but not for golf – just training.’

- Indian cricket legend, left-handed golfer Yuvray Singh teeing off the first tee at Yas Links Abu Dhabi - in the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship Tuesday Pro-Am.- Photo NT

Indian cricket legend Yuvraj Singh also competed – playing off a 10 handicap with pro-Yannik Paul (Ger), who finished in tied ninth.

Wednesday sees the second Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship Pro-Am with tee times from 7.30 am – 9.30 am off both the 1st and 10th tees – with 25 teams competing.

Results (Par 72) Team N. Norgaard (Miral) 35 under. Team G. Migliozzi (DP World Tour 2) 34 under. Team A. Otaegui (Emirates Golf Federation) 32 under. Team K. Nakajima (DP World Tour 4) 28 under. Team R. Langasque (DP World) 28 under.

Team D. Bradbury (Genesis 1) 28 under.