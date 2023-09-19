Team Higgins wins Lincoln Dubai Golf Pro-Am at Jumeirah Golf Estates

Watson’s stable star wins Al Maktoum Mile as Measure Time is Godolphin’s Al Rashidiya hero at 'Festive Friday' meeting
Jumeirah Golf Estates head pro-Kian Higgins teamed up with amateurs David Warham, David Martin and Harry Northrop to win the second Lincoln Dubai Golf Pro-Am Series over the Greg Norman-designed Fire course.
A highlight for the team came on the front nine holes where they scored 53 points.to finish with an impressive winning total of 94 points.
Each team participating in the Pro-Am consisted of one professional and three Amateurs, and the best two scores from the team of four counted towards the final team score. In addition, each professional participated in an individual strokeplay competition.
After a two-way count back, the runners-up position went to professional Graham Forbes and his amateurs - Juliette Castell, Rony El Haber, and Andy Drees – who scored 88 points.
The count back went back to the last six holes. A highlight of Juliette’s round was a net eagle scored on Hole 15.
Missing out on second place with 88 points and finishing in third place was the team of professional Sujjan Singh and amateurs Manu Chauhan, Mohit Singh and Veneet Kumar.
Their best hole as a team came on No11 where Manu scored 4 points and the rest of the team scored 3 points, for a total of a seven-pointer on one hole.
Sujjan Singh won the professional title with a brilliant seven under par 65 highlighted with seven birdies. It was also a bogey-free round.
In the runners-up position was Tommy Fleetwood Head Academy professional Tim Backhouse with a score of four under 68. Tim played well throughout his round making only one bogey and five birdies.
There was a two-way tie for third place with a score of three under 69 from Matt Brookes and Tommy Fleetwood Academy Teaching professional Diarmaid Fraser. Matt scored well on hole five where he made an eagle and Diarmaid impressed with six birdies on this scorecard.
There were two on-course competitions. Winner of Nearest the Pin on Hole 8 was Alan Sheepwash while Jane Vorster won the Straightest Drive on Hole 18.
At the prize-giving presentation, Adam Stastny, Assistant Services Manager at Jumeirah Golf Estates, commented: “Congratulations to all our prize winners today and a huge thank you to Lincoln and Al Tayer Motors for their continued support of club events here at Jumeirah Golf Estates."
ALSO READ
“We look forward to inviting you all back for the next Lincoln Pro-Am here at Jumeirah Golf Estates in December.”
sports@khaleejtimes.com
Watson’s stable star wins Al Maktoum Mile as Measure Time is Godolphin’s Al Rashidiya hero at 'Festive Friday' meeting
The event, which is scheduled for November 2024, is part of the season that will take place in 18 countries across five continents
Simon and Lukas Astrom secured second place at the Jumeirah Golf Estates event
The north London outfit's last successful Premier League trip to the celebrated home of Liverpool FC came in 2012
The fast bowler was charged under Cricket Australia's code of conduct rules and banned for four Big Bash League games
'Exciting things in the pipeline,' says coach confidently
Joshua says he 'here to fight, not party' as he refuses to engage in any trash talk with heavyweight Otto Wallin ahead of Saturday's bout
Sanju Samson's maiden ODI ton takes visitors to 76-run victory in the third and deciding match