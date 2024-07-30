Team Els Club make most of local knowledge to emerge victorious in Troon Associates Cup on home soil

Prize presentation of the Troon Associates Cup at The Els Club. - Supplied photo

Published: Tue 30 Jul 2024, 5:42 PM

Team Els Club utilized their extensive knowledge of the local course to secure a triumphant win in the Troon Associates Cup held on their home turf.

Seven teams from all Troon facilities in the UAE recently competed in the event at The Els Club, Dubai.

Players from Al Zorah Golf Club, Al Hamra Golf Club, Montgomerie Golf Club Dubai, Arabian Ranches Golf Club, Dubai Hills Golf Club, The Track Meydan Golf and The Els Club participated in the event.

The team competition was won by the home club followed by Al Zorah Golf Club and Al Hamra Golf Club.

The individual winner was Herbert Kakungulu, one of the greenkeepers at The Els Club.

“I have been lucky enough to play in four Associates Cups. Two times at home (TEC) and once at Dubai Hills & The Track, Meydan,” said Herbert.

“I really enjoyed the night golf at The Track, Meydan. This was a first experience for me, and I was amazed by how fun it was to play. I actually felt the pressure this time coming into the day because my teammates saw me practising a lot after work and setting personal standards and I feel there were high expectations from my teammates.

“So, it feels great to give back to The Els Club Team with a high score,” he added.

“Getting to meet so many new people and associates of the other clubs in the region. The Troon Associates Cup is an excellent initiative and allows for a great opportunity to network and also catch up with old friends,” said Herbert.

“I also enjoy watching them adapting their game and finding challenges with the difficulty of the golf course,’ he concluded.

Clinton Norris, Director of Sales & Marketing at Troon International said: “The Troon Associates Cup has been running for over 10 years in the UAE and it gives us a great opportunity to bring together our amazing associates from the seven golf facilities across Dubai, Ajman and Ras Al Khaimah.

“Whilst we always ensure we have a fun-filled event, it is also a nice way to appreciate and thank our teams who do a tremendous job day in and day out delivering the Troon Golf Experience.”

Results

Individual Stableford

Winner – Herbert (The Els Club) 41.

Raza (The Track Meydan Golf) – 41.