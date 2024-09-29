Team Els claim victory at Lincoln DG Pro-Am at Jumeirah Golf Estates

The Team captained by Brendan Els (JGE) - winners of the recent Lincoln DG Pro-Am played over the Earth course at Jumeirah Golf Estates. - Supplied photo

Published: Sun 29 Sep 2024, 3:41 PM

Brendan Els (JGE) and his team of Daniel Tailor (17), Bradley Valentine (16), and Kevin Voegeli (12) shot a net 127, 17 under par, for 89 Stableford points to win the recent Lincoln DG Pro-Am at Jumeirah Golf Estates on the Earth course.

Twenty-nine teams, each consisting of one Emirates PGA Professional captain and three amateurs from the host club, competed in the shotgun start event and played from the Tournament Tees at 7,045 yards.

The format was the best two scores from the team of four on each hole (85% handicap allowance), alongside a Pro Individual event.

The winning team benefited from a solid round of two under par 70 by Pro Els, supported by strong performances from all three amateurs.

Bradley Valentine contributed an impressive 11 gross pars, Voegeli nine pars, and Tailor stepped up as needed to help the team win by just one point over the team captained by Pro Marlon Swarts. The leaderboard was packed, with 19 teams finishing within nine points of each other.

In the Pro Individual event, home pro-Jackson Bell (JGE) secured victory with a three-under-par 69. Bell started on hole 15A, opening with a birdie and adding further birdies on holes 5, 7, 10, and his final hole, the 14th.

Finishing in second place was winning Team Pro Brendan Els (JGE) with a 70, followed by David Gray (EPGA) at level par 72.

Kieren Pratt, the Emirates Golf Federation (EGF) representative of the Emirates PGA, said, “We had another excellent Pro-Am. We thank both our title sponsor Lincoln and Dubai Golf, as well as the host club, for making it happen. All 29 pros and 87 amateurs had a fun day with some great scoring.”

“This is the third qualifier for the 2024–25 Emirates PGA Order of Merit. Our next event is the Emirates PGA Pro-Am on Wednesday, October 9th, at Dubai Creek.”

Results

Team (Best 2 from 4 on each hole – Stableford Points)

B. Els (Pro), D. Tailor (17), B. Valentine (16), K. Voegeli (12) – 89

M. Swarts (Pro), M. Hamed (9), V. Walia (11), R. Kakar (11) – 88

M. Young (Pro), M. Cole (13), C. Anderson (9), B. Lewis (6) – 87