Team Abu Dhabi's Rashed Al Qemzi wins Grand Prix of Italy

Beaten Samp Army to play a destructive Deccan Gladiators in Qualifier 2
Team Abu Dhabi’s Rashed Al Qemzi recorded an impressive victory in Grand Prix of Italy today to increase his lead in the 2023 UIM F2 World Championship.
Chasing a fourth F2 world drivers’ title, the Emirati driver produced a flawless performance on the River Po circuit in San Nazzaro to record a comfortable success from Sweden’s Daniel Segenmark and maintain his perfect record this season.
Al Qemzi’s second successive win increased his lead in the championship to 16 points over Monaco’s Giacomo Sacchi who claimed the third podium place on the day.
Lithuania’s Edgaras Riabko, Estonia’s Stefan Arand and Britain’s Mette Bjerknæs completed the top six. Team Abu Dhabi’s Mansoor Al Mansoori finished seventh after starting eighth.
It was a characteristically assured performance from Al Qemzi, who won last month’s opening round in Lithuania in a brand new boat he was driving for the first time.
He had produced another brilliant display in the qualifying shoot-out 24 hours earlier to gain pole position, and today’s start-to-finish victory makes him the overwhelming favourite to land another world title for Team Abu Dhabi.
The championship will be decided over back-to-back Grand Prix race weekends later this month in Portugal, where Al Qemzi clinched his third F2 world title in 2021 with two brilliant victories.
