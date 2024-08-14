Team Abu Dhabi's Rashed Al Qemzi eyes victory in Lithuania

After their one-two success for Team Abu Dhabi in Norway, Al Qemzi and Al Mansoori want more of the same in Klaipeda. — Supplied photo

Published: Wed 14 Aug 2024, 1:50 PM

Rashed Al Qemzi is aiming for a second successive victory in Lithuania at the weekend to propel Team Abu Dhabi towards a standout triumph in the 2024 UIM F2 World Championship.

Chasing a place in the record books as the first five-time winner of the F2 world driver’s title, Al Qemzi returns to action in Klaipėda in a buoyant mood after his win in Norway two weeks ago which gave him the lead in the championship.

With his teammate, Mansoor Al Mansoori, up to fourth place in the standings following his second-place finish in Tønsberg, the four-time champion wants the partnership to make this an exceptional season.

“The championship is tougher than ever this year, and that gives us extra motivation as a team,” said Al Qemzi. “After our difficult start in Italy we had the perfect result in Norway, and we want to build on that.

“Mansoor and I work well together and support each other, and we want to keep up the good work in Lithuania and make this an amazing season.”