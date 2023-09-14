Team Abu Dhabi's Rashed aims to clinch fourth world title in Portugal

Cameron Mukherjee tops the Boy’s Division at Ras Al Khaimah's Al Hamra Golf Club event
Team Abu Dhabi’s Rashed Al Qemzi will leave nothing to chance as he attempts to clinch the UIM F2 World Championship for the fourth time in Portugal at the weekend.
The Emirati driver heads into the first of two back-to-back races making up the season-ending Grand Prix of Portugal on Sunday holding a 16-point lead over Monaco’s Giacomo Sacchi, with Estonian Stefan Arand another two points away in third.
After successive victories in Lithuania and Italy, Al Qemzi will be crowned champion again should he extend his 100% winning record on the Douro river at Peso da Régua in northern Portugal.
The final Grand Prix battle of the season follows a week later on the Tagus river in Vila Velha de Ródão, where Al Qemzi wrapped up the F2 title two years ago with a second race triumph in the space of eight days.
While he is clear favourite to land the F2 crown, the 2017, 2019 and 2021 champion knows he must be at his best again to regain the title.
“Every year I have improved, and I feel very comfortable in races,” he said. “But this year there are many other very fast competitors, and it’s tough.”
Ten-time F1H2O world champion Cappellini will be using all his vast experience in Portugal to guide Al Qemzi safely through, and help team-mate Mansoor al Mansouri finish the season in style, after his earlier disappointments.
