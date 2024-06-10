T20 World Cup: India beat Pakistan by 6 runs in nail-biting finish

India's Jasprit Bumrah celebrates with teammates after taking a wicket during the match against Pakistan on Sunday. — Reuters

Published: Mon 10 Jun 2024, 12:02 AM

India beat Pakistan by six runs in a low-scoring but tense T20 World Cup Group A encounter on Sunday at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium where more than 34,000 fans were in attendance at the temporary arena.

Pakistan won the toss and elected to bowl first on a two-paced pitch where Naseem Shah and Haris Rauf picked up three wickets each while Rishabh Pant was India's biggest contributor with a quick knock of 42 as they were dismissed for 119.

In response, Mohammad Rizwan laid the platform for the chase with a patient knock of 31 but Pakistan lost wickets at regular intervals while India's fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah made crucial dismissals to finish with figures of 3-14.