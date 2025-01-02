'Sword of Honour' race takes centre stage at Meydan Racecourse

San Donato bids to emulate Safety Check, the only dual winner of the race. — Supplied photo

Dubai Racing Club will host an exceptional evening on Friday at Meydan Racecourse under the name “Sword of Honour,” in celebration of Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum’s graduation from the Royal Military Academy Sandhurst, where he was awarded the Sword of Honour and the Sword of Excellence.

This event is a tribute to a national achievement that reflects the spirit of excellence and leadership embodied by the people of the UAE.

The event will feature eight exciting races, with Zabeel Mile (Group 2) as a main feature, which includes a strong field of world-class horses, and the Dubawi Stakes (Group 3).

The race night will also feature races named 'Sword of Honour' and 'Sword of Excellence' to celebrate this national occasion, which reflects the spirit of excellence in the UAE.

“The Sword of Honour race night is not just a celebration of an individual achievement, but it is an expression of the values that define the UAE’s ambition, hard work and dedication," said Sheikh Rashed Bin Dalmook Al Maktoum, Chairman of Dubai Racing Club.

"This event highlights the importance of investing in our youth and celebrates the achievement of Sheikh Mohammed, who is a role model for the next generation. We are delighted that Meydan racecourse will be the venue for this unique celebration.”

The official feature is the G2 Zabeel Mile (sponsored by Phi Advertising) in which San Donato bids to emulate Safety Check, the only dual winner of the race to date. Successful last year when trained by Doug Watson, the nine-year-old is now with Michael Costa and put in a promising yard debut when second in the Listed Business Bay Challenge last time out.

“We’re really happy with him,” said the trainer. “We ran him first up thinking he would be be too short (on fitness) but we wanted to give his coat a wriggle on. He has come on nicely and will keep getting better with the increase in distance.

“It looks a firmer race then last year, but the horse is a happy horse.”

The nine-strong field includes two trained by Charlie Appleby, Ottoman Fleet and Noble Dynasty, while Lucia Botti runs Royal Dubai, third in the G2 Al Rashidiya last time out.

“Royal Dubai looks fantastic after his impressive Group 2 performance,” she said. “It's a short break between two very competitive races, but he's honest and ready for the challenge.”

Tuz is the leading dirt sprinter in the UAE, backing up his G1 Dubai Golden Shaheen success with another demolition job in the Listed Garhoud Sprint last month.

He defends his title in the G3 Dubawi Stakes (sponsored by Binghatti Developers), over 1200metres on dirt, and has scared off all bar five rivals.

“Tuz is one of the fastest horses in the world and is in good form. He’s his usual self so all is good with him,” reported trainer Bhupat Seemar, who also won this race in 2023 with Switzerland.

Tuz’s rivals include Desperate Hero, who makes his dirt debut for Salem Bin Ghadayer having been trained in the UK by Jack Channon, and Colour Up, second to Tuz in the Garhoud Sprint. Strobe, who looked unlucky on his Meydan debut, also takes his chance for Simon and Ed Crisford.

"Desperate Hero has had just one gallop since he came," said Bin Ghadayer. "He performed well on soft and firm ground in Europe and I'm really happy about him – he's a nice horse and he could develop to become one of the good sprinters here. "This weekend's race is just a starting point for him, as it's a tough field with a super champion [Tuz] in there. But he will be very nice horse, especially over five furlongs." Another of the dirt features is the UAE 2000 Guineas Trial (sponsored by Kentucky Derby) which has attracted an intriguing field of 13, including one filly, the Bin Ghadayer-trained Arigatou Gozaimasou. A runaway winner on debut, she missed her last intended start due to suspected ringworm and must now break from a wide draw in 11. "To be honest we don't really want to take on the boys, but we have to as we missed the Shahama Stakes," said trainer Bin Ghadayer. "I'd like to reach the Cocoa Beach Stakes with two races in her pocket; at least two seven furlong races, before we start on the mile. "She has the ability and the quality to compete against the boys, but I would rather have been drawn six or seven." Taking Arigatou Gozaimasou on are two Southern Hemisphere-breds trained by Julio Olascoaga; Don Vacarro, winner of two of three starts at Maronas, Uruguay, and Nam Phrik, winner of three from six.