Swiatek saves three match points to beat Sabalenka in marathon Madrid Open final

The riveting thriller crossed the 3-hour mark before the Pole sealed her incredible comeback victory to gain revenger for her loss to the Belarusian in 2023

Poland's Iga Swiatek in action during the final against Belarus' Aryna Sabalenka. - Reuters
Published: Sun 5 May 2024, 12:26 AM

World number one Iga Swiatek edged Aryna Sabalenka 7-5 4-6 7-6(7) in a gripping Madrid Open final to win the title for the first time on Saturday in what was a repeat of last year's summit clash at the WTA 1000 claycourt tournament.

Sabalenka had won the 2023 final in three sets but it was Swiatek who triumphed this time after saving three championship points to secure her 20th career title and deny the Belarusian a third title on the red clay of the Spanish capital.


The match was the first contest of the season between the top two in the women's rankings and it lived up to expectations, going down as the longest encounter between the two Grand Slam champions at three hours and 11 minutes.

Madrid is Swiatek's 20th career title and third of the season. The 22-year-old Pole is the youngest player to win 20 WTA titles since Caroline Wozniacki in 2012.


A three-time champion at Roland Garros, Swiatek has now won every European clay-court tournament at the WTA 500 level or above at least once. Along with Madrid, she has also won the Porsche Tennis Grand Prix and the Internazionali BNL d'Italia twice.

Results

Women's singles final

Swiatek beat Sabalenka 7-5, 4-6, 7-6(7)

Men's doubles final

Sebastian Korda (US) & Jordan Thompson (Aus) beat Ariel Behar (Uru) & Adam Pavlasek (Cze) 6-3 7-6 (9-7)


