Swedish prosecutor confirms 'rape' probe without naming Mbappe

Mbappe's entourage said it had no knowledge of a legal complaint made against him. — AFP file

A Swedish prosecutor said on Tuesday a rape investigation had been opened without mentioning Kylian Mbappe, following media reports that the Real Madrid and France star was the suspect following a visit to Stockholm.

Swedish newspapers Aftonbladet and Expressen and public broadcaster SVT on Tuesday reported that 25-year-old Mbappe was the target of the investigation, following his two-day visit to the Nordic capital last week.

"In response to media reports about a suspected rape in Stockholm, the prosecutor can confirm that a criminal report has been submitted to the police," Sweden's Prosecution Authority said in a statement.

It added that the alleged incident occurred at a hotel on October 10, but did not name a suspect and said no further information could be shared for the moment.

According to a filing with the Stockholm district court reviewed by AFP, the alleged incident occurred at the upscale Bank Hotel in central Stockholm.

Expressen on Monday identified Mbappe as the suspect, citing anonymous sources, while Aftonbladet and SVT said on Tuesday they had also obtained information confirming Mbappe was the suspect.

Expressen said Mbappe was "reasonably suspected" of rape and sexual assault, the lower of two degrees of suspicion in the Swedish legal system.

According to the Prosecution Authority, the higher degree of suspicion, "probable cause," is usually a prerequisite for a suspect to be remanded in custody prior to a formal charge.

Contacted by AFP on Monday, Mbappe's entourage said it had no knowledge of a legal complaint made against him.

The French international was not selected for his country's latest round of Nations League matches, and so visited the Swedish capital with a group of people last Thursday.

According to Aftonbladet, they dined at a restaurant before going to a nightclub. Mbappe and the group left Sweden on Friday.

Aftonbladet said the complaint was filed on Saturday after the alleged victim had sought medical attention.

Expressen reported on Tuesday that police had seized some clothing as evidence, saying it consisted of women's underwear, a pair of black trousers and a black top.

On Monday, Mbappe himself claimed in a post on X that there was a link between the Aftonbladet report and his hearing before a French league committee on Tuesday, in his bitter dispute with his former club Paris Saint-Germain over what he says are unpaid wages.

"Fake News !!!!. It's becoming so predictable, on the eve of the hearing, as if by chance," Mbappe posted.

A source close to Paris Saint-Germain told AFP on Monday it would "ignore" Mbappe's claim that there was a link between the report in Sweden and his dispute with the club.

Mbappe's entourage said in a statement given to AFP on Monday: "Today, a new slanderous rumour is starting to spread across the web from the Swedish media Aftonbladet.

"These accusations are completely false and irresponsible, and their propagation is unacceptable." The statement said "all necessary legal action will be taken to re-establish the truth".