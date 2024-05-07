Sung misses trophy presentation but not the bullseye at 30th Dubai Duty Free Golf Cup

Hyosun Kim accepted the trophy on behalf of her husband, Brandon Sung’s, who won the 30th Dubai Duty Free Golf Cup. Colm McLoughlin presented the trophy accompanied by Sinead El Sibai SVP – Marketing., and Dubai duty Free staff members. - Supplied photo

Published: Tue 7 May 2024, 6:16 PM

Brandon Sung survived a countback to win the landmark 30th Dubai Duty Free Golf Cup at Montgomerie Golf Club, Dubai.

Sung scored 42 stableford points for the win but was unable to have the privilege of receiving the prestigious trophy himself at the prize presentation as he had to leave the golf course early due to work commitments.

Brandon’s wife, Hyosun Kim, accepted the trophy on his behalf from Colm McLoughlin, Dubai Duty Free’s Executive Vice Chairman and CEO.

A big field of 90 players participated in the popular tournament which has become deeply entrenched in Dubai’s supporting history.

Leia MacCullum took the victory in the Junior Division with 40 points, while out of the 15 players who participated in the Senior Division, Hakan Aakerlund took the victory with a score of 41 points.

In the Ladies Division, prizes were awarded to the top three ladies, with Young Cho taking the victory with a score of 40 points, followed by Marije Van Koolwijk with 37 points, finishing second, and Maxine Minty taking third place with 36 points.

Commenting on the tournament, McLoughlin, an avid golf fan himself, said, "Thank you to all who participated and congratulations to all the winners of the 30th Dubai Duty Free Golf Cup. Thank you also to Montgomerie Golf Club for hosting a very enjoyable day.”

The top three prizes were also awarded in the Men’s Division, with Dean Watson taking the victory with 42 points, followed by Fortunato La Riccia winning the countback with 41 points to finish in second place against Nicholas Cameron, who also scored 41 points and finished in third place.

