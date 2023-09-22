Sue Redfern to become first female umpire in men's County Championship

The Hammers move up to sixth place on the Premiership table on 30 points as the Red Devils drop to eighth on 28 points
Former England international Sue Redfern is set to become the first woman to stand as an umpire in a men's first-class match in England and Wales.
Redfern, who won 21 England caps in the 1990s, has been appointed for the four-day County Championship fixture between Glamorgan and Derbyshire, which starts on Tuesday.
She became the first woman to officiate at a home England men's match two years ago when she was the fourth official for a T20 international against Sri Lanka.
Redfern has also umpired in a number of global tournaments including the 2022 Commonwealth Games and women's white-ball world cups.
"I have worked hard to earn this opportunity and I look forward to taking the next step in my career by umpiring a men's first-class match," she said on Friday.
"That has been an ambition of mine for a long time and, while it is a new challenge that will test me, I know that I am ready for it.
"Umpiring has become such a fulfilling part of my life and while my focus is on being the best umpire I can be, I hope my journey can also be an inspiration to others."
