Strong field to vie for 'big prize' in Race to Obidos UAE International Pairs Final

The National Course at Abu Dhabi Golf Club will host this week's UAE International Pairs Final. - Instagram

Published: Tue 5 Mar 2024, 2:55 PM

The season-long UAE International Pairs which culminates in the UAE Final of the Race to Obidos will take place this Saturday, 9th March at Abu Dhabi Golf Club.

Since the event began in September 2023, there have been thirteen Qualifying Rounds at the leading golf clubs across three emirates of the UAE - Abu Dhabi, Ajman and Dubai - during this 2023 – 24 season.

The format for the final is Two Person Betterball Stableford and players are required to have an Official Handicap to compete.

The event will see 78 golfers playing in 39 pairs tee off in a shotgun start at 1 pm.

A total of 760 amateur golfers from the UAE competed in the Qualifying Rounds throughout the season.

The winning pair will qualify to represent the UAE in the World Final of the Race to Obidos in Portugal in November 2024, competing against more than 27 other countries.

BS Bali, of ICON Sports, said: “We are excited to have arrived at our second season UAE Final of the 2023 – 24 UAE International Pairs.

“It all began back in September last year and now we have our 39 Pairs ready for this week’s Final.

“We especially thank all players who have participated in the Qualifiers and also our loyal sponsors – who have made it all possible,” he added. “The ‘Bucket List’ prize of an all-expenses visit to the 36-hole World Final of the Race to Obidos later in the year, is now at stake, and good luck to all our finalists over the National Course at Abu Dhabi Golf Club.

“The International Pairs globally has been going since 1998 with over 25 million golfers participating to date from over 50 countries,” concluded Bali.

The UAE International Pairs is organized by ICON Sports and sanctioned by the Emirates Golf Federation (EGF) and has the following sponsors - Callaway, Lamer Capital Limited, Tblisi Hills, Centara Mirage Beach Resort – Dubai, White Eagle Sport and supported by EVOCUS, Palm Tees and Golf Nuts. For further information Visit: www.uae.internationalspairsgolf.com