Strong birdie finish propels David Laing to close victory at Emirates PGA in Sharjah

David Laing (left) winner of the Emirates PGA Match, with host venue Director of Golf, Sam Mclaren from Sharjah Golf & Shooting Club. - Supplied photo

David Laing representing the Montgomerie Golf Club, won the Emirates PGA match held at Sharjah Sharjah Golf & Shooting Club.

A field of 26 pros competed in this Pro Individual event only.

Laing prevailed with a three-under-par score of 69.

Runners-up were Joaquin Estevez (5i Golf, Dubai) and Jan Hejna (Montgomerie Golf Club) with two under 70’s.

Laing had a mixed bag of a round with an outward nine of an eagle on the par 5, sixth hole playing at 588 yards, and birdies on holes 8 and 9 to be out in 33.

On the second lap of the nine-hole course, Laing went bogey-double – par – par- bogey from tee 10 to lie one over par for the day.

A brilliant finish of four birdies in a row saw Laing win by one shot. He also collected the leading cheque for Dhs 2,340.

In total, he had one eagle and six birdies and also won the most colourful card of the day award.

Kieren Pratt, representative of the Emirates PGA, who now operates under the EGF umbrella commented: “We have had another successful Emirates PGA event – our sixth of the 2024 – 25 season. This is our first non-Pro-Am of the season – our calendar is a mix of Pro-Ams and Matches – the latter played as a Pro-only individual strokeplay format over 18 holes.

“As an overview of the season, we must thank all the clubs for their hospitality as well as Lincoln and Dubai Golf for their sponsorship support. Also, with the participation of our Emirates PGA Pros, our calendar would not happen – we are striving for a Win-Win for all parties.”

The next Emirates PGA Order of Merit event is the Emirates PGA Match on 3rd December 2024 at Al Ain Equestrian, Shooting and Golf Club.

Results

Pro Individual

Laing (Montgomerie Golf Club, Dubai) 69.

Estevez (5i Golf Dubai) 70.

Hejna (Montgomerie Golf Club, Dubai) 70.