Steve Harvey reflects on his love affair with Yas Links and all things Abu Dhabi

Gwill Poole, Business Development Lead at The Brain & Performance Centre, with Steve Harvey. - Photo Alex Leyno

In a scene that perfectly blended celebrity and sport Steve Harvey, the American comedian, actor, author, and TV/radio personality known for his sharp observational humor, caught up with Khaleej Times to talk about his love affair with Abu Dhabi and Yas Links.

A larger-than-life personality and global presence, Harvey’s presence has added an exciting touch to the Abu Dhabi golf scene.

The American, who has become a regular face in the UAE, was all smiles as he enjoyed the camaraderie at last week's Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship where he even upstaged some of the stars of game.

Harvey graciously agreed to an impromptu interview with Khaleej Times, where he discussed his passion for golf and his involvement with Yas Links in Abu Dhabi.

“I started playing golf the day after Tiger Woods won The Masters in the late 90s because I was on tour in America as a stand-up,” he said. “I said golf is for everybody and I went and got myself a set of clubs.

“I love Abu Dhabi, I recommend it to all my friends who come here to play in golf tournaments. Abu Dhabi is such a great place. The people here, the culture is really unique.”

Harvey’s ties to the UAE run deeper than just making surprise visits at marquee events. Earlier this year, he hosted the Steve Harvey Corporate Charity Golf Classic at Yas Links, a tournament that brought together some of the biggest names in business and entertainment, all while raising funds for various charitable causes.

It was organized by MELT Middle East, a joint venture between OWS Capital, the investment platform of Dubai entrepreneur Oweis Zahran, and Steve Harvey Global, the umbrella for Harvey’s diverse ventures.

For Harvey, the Middle East is a place where he has forged meaningful connections over the years, having collaborated in several high-profile events, including the Abu Dhabi Formula One Grand Prix and the Sharjah International Book Fair.

His experiences in the UAE have allowed him to connect with audiences across different societies and industries, from entertainment to business to charity.

We all remember the iconic moments from Harvey’s showbiz career, including his unforgettable appearances on Family Feud, Showtime at the Apollo, and The Steve Harvey Morning Show.

His bestselling books, such as "Act Like a Lady, Think Like a Man" and "Jump: Take The Leap of Faith to Achieve Your Life of Abundance", have also cemented his legacy as a motivator and business mogul.

From humble beginnings, Harvey has risen to become a global icon, using his success to empower others. Whether he's leading charity events or sharing his wisdom with audiences, his love for the UAE and its people continues to grow."

As the DP World Tour season wraps up, Harvey’s appearance in the UAE is a reminder of how sports, entertainment, and philanthropy can come together to create memorable moments.

And with the celebrity golf scene continuing to rise in this country it’s clear that Harvey’s involvement in the UAE is far from over.

Stay tuned for more exciting projects as he continues to leave his mark on the region.

