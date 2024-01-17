Stars dazzle in Pro-Am ahead of historic HERO Dubai Desert Classic

China’s Haotong Li and his Pro-Am winning team. - Supplied photo

Published: Wed 17 Jan 2024, 6:16 PM

China’s Haotong Li warmed up for the 35th edition of the Hero Dubai Desert Classic by leading his team to victory at the Pro-am, with a star-studded field including Irish pop-singer Niall Horan in action on the Majlis course on Wednesday.

Li was joined by Asheesh Narayan, Rahul Yadav and Zahid Noorani and the quartet combined together to register a winning score of -30 at the Emirates Golf Club.

The score was enough to hold off Denmark’s World No.53 Nicolai Hojgaard and his Hero team-mates Pankaj Dinodia, Samvit Chopra, and Abhimanyu Munjal, who shot -29.

Also taking to the course on Wednesday was World No.2 Rory McIlroy, joined by Dr Pawan Munjal, Executive Chairman of Hero MotoCorp, Khalid Salmeen and Essa Farooq. The three-time winner and defending champion will be looking to make history in Dubai by becoming the first player to win the Dallah Trophy four times when play begins on Thursday.

Irish pop-singer Niall Horan who displayed his passion for golf. - Supplied photo

Among the stars to take to the course for the annual Pro-am was Irish singer and One Direction member, Niall Horan who displayed his passion for the game alongside teammates Ewen Ferguson, David Kent and Jesse Wilburn.

The Professionals will return to the Majlis Course on Thursday for the start of the HDDC. Defending champion McIlroy headlines the field which also includes Open Champion Brian Harman, seven-time DP World Tour winner Tommy Fleetwood, Tyrrell Hatton, and American Cameron Young.

Spectators can look forward to a wider variety of options off the course than ever before with something for fans of all ages to enjoy across the tournament.

With free general admission tickets, fans can visit the all-new Hero Dubai Desert Classic app available on App Store or Google Play or visit www.dubaidesertclassic.com to secure their tickets and or more information.