Star quartet locked in a thrilling battle at halfway stage of $5m PIF Saudi International

Joaquin Niemann (Chile) leads after round two of the PIF Saudi International powered by SoftBank Investment Advisers at the Riyadh Golf Club, Saudi Arabia, on the Asian Tour. - Supplied photo

The cream rose to the top at the season-ending event on the Asian Tour, as four players find themselves locked in a gripping battle at the halfway stage of the $5 million PIF Saudi International powered by SoftBank Investment Advisers.

With 36 holes in the books, Cam Smith (Australia), Joaquin Niemann (Chile), Peter Uihlein (USA), and Logan McAllister (USA) are tied at 11 under-par 131, setting the stage for a dramatic weekend as this star-studded quartet competes for glory in one of the season's most anticipated showdowns.

Niemann had rounds of 65 – 66, Smith 67 – 64, McAllister 68 – 63 and Uihlein 65 – 66.

Englishman Tyrrell Hatton, another LIV Golf alumni, is a stroke further back after a record-setting 63, along with Englishman Steve Lewton, in with 65, and American Jason Kokrak, who returned 68.

Leading amateur Adam Bresnu (Morocco) shines as he sits in 11th place at eight under par after impressive rounds of 65 and 69. - Supplied photo

Smith is looking for his first victory over 72 holes since his win at the Australian PGA Championship at the end of 2022 and is well-placed to achieve that heading into the next two rounds.

Having spent the last two weeks in Australia – where he missed out on a fourth Australian PGA title, finishing second – Smith arrived here jet-lagged and welcomed this morning’s calm conditions.

“Just played really solid,” said the 2022 Open champion. “I didn’t really do too much wrong. The bogey-free game was nice. It was just really quite an easy round of golf, which is obviously nice.

“It was nice getting out there this morning as there was no wind. With a bit of jet lag, being off early I think it kind of worked out in our favour.”

Australian Cameron Smith drives towards the halfway lead at the PIF Saudi International powered by SoftBank Investment Advisers, carding a brilliant seven-under-par 64 at Riyadh Golf Club. - Supplied photo

Smith won twice on the LIV Golf League last year individually and has been runner-up on three occasions this season – which includes losing in a playoff in Hong Kong.

“A win would be great,” added the Australian, who plays for Rippers GC on LIV. “I think just being in contention on Sunday would also be great. I’m sorry, on Saturday. We started on Wednesday here.”

Niemann is also psyched for victory this week.

He said: “I’ve been playing great. I feel like I’ve been missing that Sunday round in the last couple of tournaments that I’ve played. I’ve been having a chance to win all of those weeks, but I just didn’t have that good Sunday.

“Right now, my form has been the best, a really good first two rounds. There’s still a lot of golf to play, and I’m looking forward to that.”

Saudi Arabia’s Khalid Attieh gave it his all but narrowly missed the halfway cut by just one shot at the PIF Saudi International powered by SoftBank Investment Advisers, held at Riyadh Golf Club. - Supplied photo

With the course having been lengthened this week and several changes made, McAllister and Hatton’s rounds counted as a new course record.

Hatton did the bulk of the work on the back nine, which was his second half as he started on 10, birdieing five of nine.

“It’s kind of similar tee-to-green as yesterday,” he said. “Obviously a few putts bounced their way in, which was nice. Then we ended up with a decent score.”

Uihlein is in pole position to win the Asian Tour’s International Series 2024 Order of Merit which he narrowly leads from John Catlin (US). Catlin lies in tied 34th after rounds of 68 and 69 – with the year-long title seemingly Uihlein’s to lose.

Gaganjeet Bhullah (India) was the best of the UAE-connected golfers, shooting a second-round 67 to be five under par and tied for 34th.

He told Khaleej Times: “I drove the ball well today plus holed a few mid-size putts. My iron striking was ‘so so’ at best. I am hoping to improve in this area over the weekend. I will keep my thoughts clear for the final two rounds and try to play some aggressive golf.”

Three other UAE-connected players Anirban Lahiri (India), Adrian Meronk (Poland), and Joshua Grenville-Wood (UAE) all fell short of making the cut which fell at three under par with 72 players advancing through to the final two rounds.

Twenty-year-old Moroccan amateur Adam Bretsnu, who won the Men’s Individual title at the recent Pan Arab Golf Championships at Al Zorah, Ajman, UAE, and was part of the Team champions from Morocco, shot rounds of 66 and 68 to be in the mix on eight under and in tied 11th.

The first tee time for round three tomorrow (Friday) is at 6.43 am with the leaders out last at 11.05 am, all off the first tee in three-balls.

The final pairing is the three-ball of Smith, Niemann and McAllister.