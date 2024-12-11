Stage set for Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Jiu-Jitsu Championship

The championship's inaugural edition has delivered thrilling competitions between the nation's top clubs and academies. — Supplied photo

Abu Dhabi is gearing up for the grand finale of the Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Jiu-Jitsu Championship, set to take place at Mubadala Arena in Zayed Sports City from December 13 to 15.

With the stage set for the fifth and final round, anticipation is building as fans prepare to witness the crowning of champions in both the Gi and No-Gi categories.

The championship’s inaugural edition has delivered thrilling competitions between the nation’s top clubs and academies, showcasing standout performances from athletes across all divisions.

A total prize pool of Dh 1.5 million awaits the winners, offering extra motivation for the competitors. As the season’s final showdown, this round marks the culmination of months of hard work and fierce competition, cementing the championship’s standing as a platform for athletes to shine and achieve greatness.

Based on the results of the previous four rounds, Al Ain Jiu-Jitsu Club enter the final round as the frontrunner for the "Gi" category title, having topped the overall standings. They currently lead ahead of Sharjah Self-Defense Sports Club in second place and Baniyas Jiu-Jitsu Club in third, with a narrow points difference between the three clubs.

Mohamed Salem Al Dhaheri, Vice Chairman of the UAE Jiu-Jitsu Federation, emphasised that the Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Jiu-Jitsu Championship reflects the vision and limitless support of the UAE’s wise leadership for the sport, which has become a key part of the nation’s sports landscape.

“The remarkable success achieved by the championship throughout its rounds highlights the vision of the wise leadership for jiu-jitsu. As we approach the final round, we celebrate the efforts of all participants who have showcased outstanding competitive levels, further solidifying the championship as a platform for uncovering talent and nurturing champions.

“Since its inception, the championship has been characterised by extensive participation, underscoring the fast-growing interest in jiu-jitsu. The first round alone involved over 2,500 male and female athletes from various categories. As the final round nears, we anticipate a similar level of participation, along with an engaged audience which underscores the sport's rising popularity.” Al Dhaheri also noted that the championship aims to promote jiu-jitsu as a vital component of the sports ecosystem by instilling values of commitment and sportsmanship, encouraging community involvement, and identifying and developing promising talent. He noted that the event seeks to strengthen the UAE’s position as a global hub for jiu-jitsu, fostering cultural interaction and social diversity. ALSO READ: Hollywood icons or F1 stars? Fans reveal what makes Abu Dhabi GP so special South Africa to UAE: How a Netflix show inspired these brothers to attend Abu Dhabi F1