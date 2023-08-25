Spanish women's football chief refuses to resign in wake of his scandalous World Cup kiss

Everything you need to know about the Abu Dhabi Golf Club showpiece from December 8 – 10.
Spanish football federation (RFEF) President Luis Rubiales refused to step down on Friday in the aftermath of his unsolicited kiss on player Jenni Hermoso during celebrations after Spain's Women's World Cup victory.
The incident sparked outrage within and outside Spain, with many, including government ministers, players and coaches, demanding his resignation and forcing the federation to call an emergency assembly on Friday, where Rubiales said the kiss was consensual and he was the victim of 'social assassination'.
"I will not resign, I will not resign," he said.
He had been under fire after kissing Hermoso while handing the team their medals after they beat England 1-0 in the final on Sunday in Sydney.
Hermoso has said in statement that such acts "should never go unpunished".
Rubiales' half-hearted apology on Monday failed to quell the uproar and on Thursday FIFA opened disciplinary proceedings against him.
Spain's acting prime minister, Pedro Sánchez, said the apology was "insufficient and inadequate" as the pressure began to mount on Rubiales to step down from his role.
Meanwhile, the acting second deputy prime minister, Yolanda Díaz, called for Rubiales to "resign" from his post after his actions.
High-ranking figures across the government and Spanish sport expressed similar opinions. Irene Montero, the minister for equality, described it as a "form of sexual violence," with clubs also weighing in on the situation.
