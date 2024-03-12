Smith doubles up at prestigious Jumeirah Golf Estates’ Pro-Am by AHR

Team winners (Left to right), Derek Gemmel, Tyla Phillips, Eddie Davis, Daniel Dickinson (CEO of AHR Group) and professional Stuart Smith. - Supplied photo

Published: Tue 12 Mar 2024, 9:58 PM

Stuart Smith struck a purple patch at the prestigious Jumeirah Golf Estates’ Pro-Am by AHR when he won both the individual and team events.

A total of 112 golfers, including 28 professionals and 84 amateurs competed at the Jumeirah Golf Estates. The professionals played Individual Strokeplay and teamed up with the amateur golfers in the Pro-Am format, featuring four-player teams with the best two Stableford scores counting towards the team score on each hole.

The winning team of the two-day 36-hole event over both the Earth and Fire courses were Stuart Smith, Derek Gemmell, Eddie Davis, and Tyla Phillips who scored an impressive 181 points. The quartet shot 89 points around the Fire course and 92 points on the Earth course.

The team of Diarmaid Fraser, Campbell Brown, Kris Worne, and Paul Barnard came second with consistent performances on both days, scoring 89 and 88 points, securing a commendable 177 points in total.

In third place Jan Hejna, Annabel Ayres, Bradley Webb, and Jonathan Duncan with 83 points on the first day and 91 points on day two for a combined 174 points.

The Individual Professional category brought some drama over the last few holes. With four holes to play, there was a three-way tie for the first place at five under par. In the end, Stuart Smith claimed the top spot with a remarkable performance, finishing seven under par overall with two birdies in his last three holes to take the title.

Jan Hejna secured second place with a score of six under par overall, shooting the lowest score of the day around the Earth course (67). In tied third place Sam McLaren and Louis Gaughan shot impressive scores of four under par each.

During the prize presentation, Daniel Dickinson CEO of AHR Group expressed his gratitude towards the Jumeirah Golf Estates team and all the participants: “A big thank you goes to the Jumeirah Golf Estates team and everyone involved in the operation to set up the event and making it a success.

"We are always proud to sponsor this event and be part of the club - we certainly want to continue supporting the club in the coming years. It is always great to see such a turnout.’

Results

(Stableford Points)

Team event

Stuart Smith (Pro), Derek Gemmell, Eddie Davis, Tyla Phillips – 181.

Diarmaid Fraser (Pro) Campbell Brown, Kris Worne, Paul Barnard – 177.

Jan Hejna (Pro), Annabel Ayres, Bradley Webb, Jonathan Duncan – 174.