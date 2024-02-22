Sheikh Khaled hails success of Arab Women Sports Tournament

Sheikh Khaled bin Ahmed Al Qassimi. — Supplied photo

Sheikh Khaled bin Ahmed Al Qassimi hailed the success of the seventh edition of the Arab Women Sports Tournament in Sharjah.

Sheikh Khaled, Chairman of the Higher Steering Committee for AWST, emphasised the importance of empowering women in the field of sports.

The prestigious tournament (February 2-12) brought together 15 Arab nations, represented by 63 clubs which competed in eight sports events.

"The success of the 7th edition, in terms of competitions, organisation, efforts, and media impact, is attributed to a large team of organisers," Sheikh Khaled said during an event in Sharjah on Thursday.

"We extend our gratitude for their dedication, and behind them, a group of supporters, media, and partners who believe in AWST’s mission and its significant impact on the future of women's sports in our country."

Meanwhile, Noora Ali Al Shamsi, Director of AWST, said it was heartening to see female athletes from so many different countries getting a chance to perform on an international stage.

"During the championship, we learned a lot from our participants’ inspiring stories. These included stories of perseverance, dedication, and overcoming challenges," she said.

The Arab Women Sports Tournament was launched under the leadership of Sheikha Jawaher bint Mohammad Al Qasimi, Wife of the Ruler of Sharjah, in 2012.

The tournament was established with the aim of inspiring young women to play sports and chase Olympic dreams.

Since its inception, the biannual tournament has produced several future medallists on the world stage.

The UAE athletes were among the standout performers this year, securing 24 medals, which included 10 gold, eight silver and six bronze.

