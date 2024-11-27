Sharjah Ruler awards Dh5 million to handball team after Asian Championship victory

Photo: WAM

Sharjah Ruler welcomed Sharjah's Handball Club after the team won the Asian Handball Championship title. The club clinched the title with a thrilling 27-26 victory over Saudi Arabia’s Al Khaleej in the final match held in Doha on Saturday.

Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, hosted a celebratory reception after the team secured the continental title for the first time in the club's history.

The Ruler of Sharjah also announced a reward of Dh5 million for the team, recognising their dedication and hard work in securing the prestigious title. He expressed his pride in the team's performance and emphasised the importance of continuous development in sports, both at the local and international levels.

"You have paved the way for handball from Sharjah to reach the international level," he said, highlighting the team's contribution to broadening the appeal of sports beyond football, especially in youth development. He also praised their sportsmanship and commitment to fair play, noting the significant role sports play in building character and promoting mental and physical health.

The reception, held at Al Badiya Palace on Monday, was attended by Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah, and several prominent officials, including Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamid Al Qasimi and Khamis bin Salem Al Suwaidi.

Sheikh Dr Sultan also took the opportunity to stress the importance of promoting all sports, advocating for specialised programmes that educate the public about various sports disciplines. This approach, he said, helps foster greater participation, enjoyment, and appreciation for sports, especially among the youth.