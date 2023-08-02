Sharjah restricts participation in some sports tournaments to national players only

The veterans were meeting for the second time, with 'The Diamond' having powered his way through their 2018 clash on his path towards interim gold
The Sharjah Sports Council (SSC) approved a decision directing the clubs of the emirate that participate in sports tournaments in the categories of age-based stages and youth stages organised by the UAE Football Association, starting from the season 2023/2024, to cancel the slots of foreign and resident players and to rely on national players and the children of national women.
This is based on the subsequent directives of His Highness Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, where the council proceeded to form a supreme committee following the directives.
There is no objection to residents practicing exercises and activities in clubs as practitioners only.
The directive of the SSC came to represent the second step after the directive to cancel the list of foreign players in futsal, representing a translation of the insightful vision of the Ruler of Sharjah.
The decision aims to provide opportunities for male and female national players in different age groups in the emirate's various clubs, to highlight their capabilities and benefit from creating an atmosphere that will have a positive impact on them.
