‘Sharjah International FootGolf Tournament’ set for exciting finale

The Sharjah Golf and Shooting Club is set to host the finale of the second edition of the Sharjah International Footgolf Tournament on Saturday, marking the culmination of ‘Sharjah’s Week of the Stars’

The iconic event took place on Wednesday under the patronage of Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Crown Prince, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and Chairman of the Sharjah Executive Council.

Organised by Sharjah Commerce and Tourism Development Authority, ‘Sharjah’s Week of the Stars’

features 200 international players, including 23 renowned international football legends, presenting a fresh opportunity for iconic footballers to showcase their skills and strive for success on the field.

The tournament has brought together 185 top footgolf players who are vying for a $30,000 prize pool. Among the football legends in action during the second edition are former Brazilian star Aldair Santos and ex-Dutch player Clarence Seedorf.

Additionally, prominent players in the competition include Italian international Christian Zaccardo and French player Vincent Candela who are determined to distinguish themselves in the unique challenge of footgolf, vying for coveted positions on the podium.

Vincent Candela, who faced a setback in the final match of the ‘Legends Padel Tour’ which took place on Wednesday, is particularly eager to make amends for his loss in the Padel Tour, which marked the opening of "Sharjah’s Week of the Stars."

Steve Crane, Executive Director of the Federation for International FootGolf expressed his delight over the second edition of the Sharjah International Footgolf Tournament.

"We are thrilled about the launch of the second edition of the tournament, which is experiencing a notable surge in the number of participant players in a sport that seamlessly merges two of the world's most renowned sports, football and golf, creating a unique and exciting combination,” he said.

Last year's edition saw the triumph of Ben Clarke, the world’s number one footgolf player, who emerged victorious after a fierce competition among 130 international players.

The prestigious ‘Sharjah's Week of the Stars’ encompassed a variety of events, including the 'Legends Padel Tour,' 'The Night of the Stars,' and the Sharjah International Footgolf Tournament.

These events were organized to enhance Sharjah's vibrant tourism landscape and showcase its cultural and tourist landmarks, solidifying the emirate's reputation as the host of the most prominent regional events.